Diogo Dalot and Paul Scholes (Pictures via TNT Sports, Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has slammed Diogo Dalot for a basic error in yesterday’s 1-1 draw away to Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

The Portuguese wing-back made a real mess of a big chance for the Red Devils, failing to play the cross into the box for Rasmus Hojlund.

Arsene Wenger gave me an Arsenal shirt after a deal was AGREED – which all-time great’s move to Arsenal fell through at the last minute?

Dalot ended up cutting inside instead, and the chance was gone, with Scholes clearly thoroughly unimpressed with what he felt was a “criminal” decision from the 25-year-old.

To make matters worse, it seems this was also precisely the kind of move Scholes saw Man Utd working on when they were warming up.

Paul Scholes lays into “criminal” Diogo Dalot after messed up opportunity

“The frustrating thing is, for 20 minutes we saw them warming up, and that’s exactly what they were practising. Into the wing-back, crossing it first time,” Scholes said on TNT Sports.

“For Dalot not to see that, is criminal really. Hojlund, he’s made a great run. For any right-back in world football not to see that is criminal, and that’s an easy goal for Hojlund.”

Dalot has often had poor moments like this, with the former Porto man clearly talented, but just occasionally lacking in the decision-making department.

It remains to be seen if Dalot will continue to be a key part of Ruben Amorim’s long-term plans, but moments like this won’t have impressed the Portuguese tactician.

Wing-backs are an important part of Amorim’s teams play, and after signing Patrick Dorgu for that left-hand side in January, it’s easy to imagine he’ll now want an upgrade on Dalot on the right-hand side.

This was a big chance for MUFC, and they ended up having to settle for a 1-1 draw in Sociedad, meaning this tie is delicately poised ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford.