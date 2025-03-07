“On the list” – Ruben Amorim drops exciting selection hint ahead of Man United vs Arsenal clash

Ruben Amorim and Chido Obi Martin (Pictures via Hayters, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has hinted that there could be a start for Chido Obi Martin to start against his former club Arsenal at the weekend.

The highly-rated teenager started out at Arsenal’s academy and boasted terrific goal-scoring numbers for them at youth level before being snapped up by Man Utd.

We’ve started to see a bit more of Chido for the Red Devils in recent games, and it seems Amorim could now be ready to start him against the Gunners at Old Trafford this Sunday.

Arsene Wenger gave me an Arsenal shirt after a deal was AGREED – which all-time great’s move to Arsenal fell through at the last minute?

Speaking at his press conference after the 1-1 Europa League draw away to Real Sociedad, Amorim discussed his possible plans to rotate his team for another game coming up in just a few days.

United will have had less time to rest than Arsenal, who played on Tuesday, and this could mean an exciting opportunity in a big game for one of the biggest prospects in the country.

Ruben Amorim hints Chido Obi Martin could start for Man United against Arsenal

“Everybody can start,” Amorim said. “If they are training tomorrow, and they can be ready … and Chido is on the list, so he can play.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt be worried about this, as they’ll have been disappointed when Chido ended up leaving for a move to a major rival.

The Danish wonderkid now has the opportunity to punish his former employers, though of course it’s still a bit early to know if Amorim will really be willing to take such a gamble.

United might well have an eye on their next Europa League tie as they take on Sociedad in the second leg, but fans at Old Trafford will be desperate to enjoy a big win over Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side may have thrashed PSV earlier this week, but they’ve not been at their best in the Premier League lately, so this could be an opportunity for United.