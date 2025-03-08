Arsenal & Liverpool told they can afford to spend £120m on “very major signing” without PSR breach

Alexander Isak in action for Newcastle against Brighton (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool have been told that they can probably afford the huge transfer fee for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international has been in sensational form in the Premier League this season, and it seems inevitable that Newcastle are going to have to fight off strong interest in their star player.

Isak has an impressive 27 goals and six assists in all competitions for club and country so far this season, and it’s easy to see why the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool would be keen to sign him.

Still, Newcastle will surely do what they can to keep Isak, or else it’ll take crazy money to get him out of St James’ Park.

In the era of strict PSR laws, that could make it difficult for basically anyone to get a deal done, though Arsenal and Liverpool have been given some hope.

Arsenal and Liverpool told how they could afford Alexander Isak transfer

Football finance expert Stefan Borson has discussed the Isak situation with Football Insider, and explained how the Gunners and the Reds could afford the 25-year-old, even if he considers the deal unlikely.

“Liverpool and Arsenal could afford it from a PSR perspective,” Borson said.

“Neither of them will necessarily have the cash available, but that can be put in by the ownership groups. I think both deals are unlikely, to be honest.

“It would be a very major signing for it to happen. I would think it’d be more than £120million as well. Newcastle are unlikely to want to sell, even if the player would want to go.

“I think that the price that was paid would have to be such that it really accelerated Newcastle’s development elsewhere with the profit that they made from that transaction.”

Isak could be a dream signing for Liverpool, though Stan Collymore has spoken to us about why he thinks it could be difficult to fit him and Mohamed Salah into the same team.