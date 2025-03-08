Antoine Semenyo in action for Bournemouth vs Wolves (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham are set to test the waters with a bid of around €40m for the transfer of in-form Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, CaughtOffside understands.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Spurs are making Semenyo a top target for this summer as they plan to make changes in attack.

Richarlison could be among the names sold by Tottenham this summer, and Semenyo is one of their priorities to come in as a potential replacement.

The Ghana international has been hugely impressive in the Premier League this season, forming a key part of this exciting Cherries side.

So far, Semenyo has contributed nine goals and four assists in all competitions, and CaughtOffside understands that other big clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle and Napoli also like the player.

Antoine Semenyo to Tottenham transfer looks like one to watch

Still, for now the strongest interest is coming from Tottenham, with manager Ange Postecoglou likely to ring the changes and revamp this struggling squad after a disappointing season.

Semenyo could be the kind of talent Spurs need to turn things around, but it remains to be seen if the 25-year-old would be happy to go there right now while they’re in such poor form.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Semenyo is keen for a big move and to test himself at the highest level, so it will be interesting to see if he decides to aim higher than Tottenham.

Somewhere like Arsenal would surely be more tempting for Semenyo, though it is not yet clear if the Gunners will end up making concrete approaches for the player like THFC are planning to.

Mikel Arteta will likely want to strengthen out wide, though, with Semenyo perhaps an upgrade on the inconsistent Gabriel Martinelli, while he’d take the pressure off Bukayo Saka, who finally picked up a bad injury this season after being asked to play so much football.

United could also really do with a signing like Semenyo to come in as an upgrade on misfits such as Alejandro Garnacho and Antony, but, similar to Spurs, they are a team in transition and Semenyo might not fancy them in their current state.