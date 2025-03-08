Ange Postecoglou walks off the Tottenham bus (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, and the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are keen on him.

Tottenham are looking to bring in a quality striker at the end of the season, and they have made contact with the Slovenian International in recent months. According to Football Insider, they got in touch with the striker’s representatives back in January and they could look to make a move for him in the summer.

However, a move seems highly unlikely and the player would prefer to join Arsenal or Chelsea instead. Sesko wants to join a club where he will be able to compete at the highest level and Tottenham are unlikely to secure Champions League qualification.

The player has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Arsenal in the driving seat

The report states that Arsenal are currently leading the race for his signature, and they would be willing to pay £58 million for him. The striker has 17 goals and five assists to his name this season and he could transform Arsenal in the attack. The Gunners are in desperate need of a reliable goal-scorer, and Sesko would be a major upgrade on Gabriel Jesus.

The lack of a quality striker has cost Arsenal dearly in recent seasons. They missed out on the league title in the last two campaigns and they are likely to end up on the losing side this season as well.

Sesko has proven himself in German football, and he will look to make his mark in England if the move goes through. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could be a key player for Arsenal in the long term. They have done well to nurture young players and they could help the 21-year-old fulfil his world-class potential.