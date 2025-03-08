Mikel Arteta praised for unusual Arsenal tactical change that surprised PSV

Clinton Morrison, Declan Rice, and Leandro Trossard (Photo by Joe Maher, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has earned big praise for his unusual tactical set-up in the big Champions League win away to PSV Eindhoven this week.

The Gunners thrashed PSV 7-1 away from home, and pundit Clinton Morrison noticed that Arteta seemed to play with two false nines for the trip to Holland.

Mikel Merino has seen some playing time as a makeshift striker recently due to Arsenal’s long list of injuries, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both out for the season.

Against PSV, though, it seems Arsenal took their opponents by surprise by using both Merino and Declan Rice up front as false nines.

Merino scored for Arsenal, while Rice did superbly to set up the opening goal for Jurrien Timber, and Morrison was impressed with the way the Gunners changed things to surprise their opponents.

Speaking about Arsenal’s win in an interview with Freebets.com, former Premier League striker Morrison said: “I thought Arsenal were fantastic. Everyone’s talking about Arsenal not having a striker, well, they didn’t need a striker because their midfielders were brilliant.

“Their wide players were good and young Nwaneri was outstanding. I thought he was fantastic for someone at such a young age, he’s got such a mature head on young shoulders.

“I just thought they were excellent. Credit Arteta, a lot of people have been critical of him recently but he changed it.

“It felt like he played Declan Rice and Merino as two false number nines and I don’t think PSV knew how to handle them.”

Arsenal take on Manchester United away from home next, and will be full of confidence after such an emphatic win in Europe.