Mikel Arteta, manager of Arsenal looks during a Premier League match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to improve their attacking unit during the summer transfer window and they are looking at Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as a potential option.

The 27-year-old has been a reliable goal scorer for the Italian club in recent seasons and could prove to be a world-class acquisition for Arsenal if they can get the deal done. They have not been able to win major trophies in recent seasons and the lack of a quality striker has cost them.

Gabriel Jesus has been quite underwhelming and he has not been able to find the back of the net regularly. On the other hand, Martinez has been quite effective for club and country, and he has been a world-class performer over the last few seasons.

The striker has scored 80 goals in his last three seasons, and he has already found the back of the net 17 times this season. He could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Arsenal and a report from Football Insider claims that they will open preliminary talks to sign the Argentine International soon.

It will be interesting to see if they can convince Inter Milan to sell the player at the end of the season. He is undoubtedly their best player and the Italian giants will want a premium for him.

Martinez could transform Arsenal

The striker is 27 and he is entering the peak years of his career. He could be a key player for Arsenal in the coming season. Even if he costs a substantial amount of money in the summer, he could justify the investment in the near future.

He is a proven performer in Italian football, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. He could be open to trying out a new challenge at this stage of his career and the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world could be hard to turn down.

Martinez has been linked with Manchester United in recent months as well.