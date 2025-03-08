Arsenal flags on display. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Brazilian defender Wesley Franca from Flamengo at the end of the season.

According to a report from Bolavip, Arsenal have already made contact with the player’s representatives earlier this week and they have promised to come forward with an official offer to sign the 21-year-old full back in the coming days.

The player has been linked with Manchester United and Aston Villa in the past.

The report states that the Brazilian club will not sanction his departure below €35 million (£30m) and Arsenal are willing to pay up for him. The defender has a €200 million release clause in his contract and Flamengo are under no pressure to sell him. Arsenal will have to accept their demands if they want to get the deal done.

They could certainly use a natural right back, and the Brazilian would be a quality long-term acquisition for them. The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in England will be quite attractive for the player. He will look to continue his development with regular football at the North London club.

Arsenal have done well to nurture talented young players in recent seasons and they could help the Brazilian fulfil his tremendous potential as well. He is highly regarded within the game and he has the potential to develop into a key player for Arsenal.

Wesley could prove to be a bargain

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his potential in today’s market, and he could justify the investment in the near future. Arsenal would do well to secure his signature at the end of the season. The move could look like a bargain in the long-term.

Arsenal will hope to continue challenging for major trophies regularly, and they need to keep improving their squad. The 21-year-old has attributes to succeeded in English football, and he will look to adapt to the Premier League quickly and make an instant impact if the move goes through.