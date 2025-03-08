Contact made: Liverpool have held talks over top Arsenal target who’s changed transfer stance

Benjamin Sesko celebrates with his RB Leipzig teammates (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly had contacts with the representatives of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who could be open to joining the Reds.

The talented young Slovenia international has established himself as one of the finest attacking players in Europe in recent times, and he’s sure to attract plenty of interest this summer.

Despite being on Arsenal’s radar for some time, it’s now being claimed that Liverpool could also be a possibility for Sesko this summer.

That’s according to a report from Rousing the Kop, who state that Liverpool have held talks with Sesko’s representatives recently.

The indication from those talks seems to be that although Sesko previously had a preference for moving to London, he’s now more open to other opportunities as well.

Benjamin Sesko to Liverpool over Arsenal?

Liverpool have had a superb season under Arne Slot, so perhaps big names like Sesko will now view a move to Anfield as more tempting than the Emirates Stadium.

Before the start of this campaign, the Gunners probably looked the more likely to challenge Manchester City in the title race this year, but LFC are now the clear favourites to go on and take the title.

On top of that, Slot has probably also made Liverpool the favourites for the Champions League, while they also have a Carabao Cup final to look forward to.

Sesko could be an exciting addition to make this Liverpool team even better, giving them a clear upgrade on the inconsistent Darwin Nunez.

Arsenal also urgently need a signing up front, however, as someone like Sesko could be just the player they need to close the gap on Liverpool next season.