Chelsea are interested in signing a quality goalkeeper at the end of the season, and they are looking at multiple options ahead of the summer transfer window.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has now revealed that Chelsea are looking at the 26-year-old Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, and they would be willing to sign him in the summer.

The player has been linked with Leeds United as well.

“Chelsea are assessing their options in the transfer market,” he told Football Insider. “One of those options, I’m told, is Aaron Ramsdale. “But from what I hear, Chelsea feel he would be an upgrade on the options they’ve already got. “Ramsdale is an England international and has been pretty highly rated throughout his career. “He doesn’t want to play in the Championship, so if and when Southampton go down, and Chelsea come calling, he’ll want to make that move.”

The Blues are looking to bring in an upgrade on Robert Sanchez and the Englishman could prove to be an excellent acquisition. He has previously shown his quality with Arsenal and he has done well with Southampton as well.

Ramsdale does not want to compete in the Championship next season if Southampton go down, and he is likely to want to join Chelsea if they come calling. It would be the ideal move for him, and he would get to play for a big club and fight for trophies with them.

Ramsdale would improve Chelsea

The 26-year-old has shown that he is good enough to play for top clubs, and he was excellent for Arsenal during his time at the club. Chelsea need to bring in an upgrade on Sanchez, who has been quite mediocre since joining the club, and Ramsdale seems like the ideal fit. He is well settled in England, and he could make an instant impact at Stamford Bridge.

Ramsdale certainly deserve to play for a big club and Chelsea could be the ideal destination. They have shown improvement this season and they will be hoping to fight for major trophies in the coming years. They have a talented and formidable resources. The 26-year-old goalkeeper could fulfil his ambitions with them in the near future.