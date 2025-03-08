“Brilliant goalkeeping” – Ederson pulls off incredible save to keep Man City in it vs Nottingham Forest

Ederson save for Man City vs Nottingham Forest (Pictures via TNT Sports)

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson pulled off a hugely impressive save to keep his team in the game today against Nottingham Forest.

It remains 0-0 at the time of writing, but Forest came so close to breaking the deadlock as Callum Hudson-Odoi cut inside and unleashed a powerful effort.

However, Ederson got down brilliantly and just managed to tip the ball onto the post with an outstretched arm.

See below for a video of the Brazilian shot-stopper‘s superb save, which was made all the more impressive by the fact that he didn’t see the ball until late as it came through a crowded penalty area…

What a save this is from Ederson ? He pushes Callum Hudson-Odoi's effort onto the post to keep the score 0-0 ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/XTGBFqb5pu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 8, 2025

Ederson is one of the finest ‘keepers in the world on his day, and he showed his importance to City here, keeping them in the game as we head towards the closing stages.

Hudson-Odoi won’t believe he didn’t find the back of the net here after such good play to create the chance for himself, and the commentator was certainly right to describe it as “brilliant goalkeeping”.

Ederson spares Manchester City’s blushes

It’s not been the best season for Pep Guardiola’s side, and they’re clearly struggling in today’s game as well.

With a superb ‘keeper like Ederson, however, there’s always hope, and his heroics here could mean there’s still an opportunity to break away at the other end and grab a winner.

Forest are having a fine season and they’re showing why they’ve been so hard to beat with another strong display against City this afternoon.

UPDATE: Hudson-Odoi ended up scoring to make it 1-0 to Forest just seconds after the first edition of this article was published!