Fee set: Chelsea want €80m for star player as CL giants eye up transfer

Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly asking for €80million for midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who is among the names on Real Madrid’s radar for the summer transfer window.

The Argentina international has shone for the Blues this season, showing some signs of improvement under Enzo Maresca after an inconsistent start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea surely need to keep Fernandez, but it seems he has his price and Real Madrid are considering him due to a long-standing admiration for the player, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The report suggests Los Blancos could be set to make changes in midfield this summer, with Fernandez alongside other big names like Joao Neves and Adam Wharton as potential replacements for Eduardo Camavinga.

Chelsea surely need to keep Enzo Fernandez despite Real Madrid transfer interest

Chelsea may have hoped for more from Fernandez since spending so much to sign him from Benfica, but he’s starting to show why he was so highly rated.

Now it’s surely essential for CFC to keep Fernandez and keep on building around him for the future, though perhaps he’ll be keen to accept an offer from the Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old will no doubt have big ambitions, and he might see Real as a better bet for winning trophies in the immediate future.

Chelsea have plenty of ambition and have put together an exciting young squad, but they still look some way off competing for the biggest trophies.

Keeping Fernandez would undoubtedly help them in that aim, but the player himself might not be willing to wait too much longer if Madrid are ready to bring him in and give him a key role and a chance to play alongside superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.