Palace man rejects new contract offer

Crystal Palace youngster Franco Umeh-Chibueze has reportedly rejected the club’s offer of a new contract, putting his future in doubt.

The 20-year-old has been at Selhurst Park since joining from Cork City in 2024, but he’s struggled to establish himself in his time in London so far.

According to Africa Foot, it now looks like Umeh-Chibueze has chosen not to sign a new deal with Palace, as he could be on the move this summer.

It remains to be seen if Palace could still change his mind, but this seems like a deal that hasn’t really worked out for any of the parties involved, so this could be mutually beneficial.

Umeh-Chibueze looked an exciting prospect when he first arrived at Palace, and he’s performed well at youth level for the club, but he still looks some way away from being a regular in Oliver Glasner’s first-team.

Franco Umeh-Chibueze looks set for Crystal Palace exit

We’ll have to see where the talented young Irishman could end up next, but there’ll surely be a reasonable amount of suitors.

A pacey and skilful forward, Umeh-Chibueze has previously been compared with Michael Olise, but it was perhaps always likely to be difficult to live up to those kinds of expectations.

Palace have had a mixed season this year, perhaps under-achieving a little after Glasner initially made such a strong start.

They could, therefore, need a strong summer transfer window, so offloading unneeded backup players like Umeh-Chibueze could make sense as part of their plans.