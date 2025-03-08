Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal to switch transfer targets following major development

Frenkie de Jong in action for Barcelona against Real Sociedad (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is now reportedly eyeing up Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as his top transfer target in that position.

The Netherlands international has been a key player for Barca for a few years now, though it seems his future could be in some doubt ahead of this summer.

“I left Arsenal because my wife told me she wanted to get out of London – then six months later she told me to go BACK!” – which Arsenal legend instantly regretted leaving?

According to Fichajes, Arsenal boss Arteta is now keen for the club to try a move for De Jong this summer as Joshua Kimmich no longer looks like being available.

Kimmich looks set to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich after all, according to Christian Falk via his Daily Briefing column, so that could mean De Jong is a better option for the Gunners.

Frenkie de Jong to join Martin Zubimendi in Arsenal midfield revolution?

De Jong is not the only midfielder on Arsenal’s radar this summer, with Fichajes also among the outlets claiming that the north London giants expect to sign Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

The Gunners could do well to bring in both Zubimendi and De Jong, as Arteta faces a potential crisis in midfield in the months ahead.

Both Thomas Partey and Jorginho are in the final few months of their contracts at the Emirates Stadium, so could both be about to leave for free.

If Arsenal could replace those two key players with Zubimendi and De Jong, that could go down as a good summer, but it will be interesting to see if they can pull it off.

AFC also have other areas of concern, with a new striker and winger looking like an absolute necessity, so it might be tricky for them to also fit in a signing like De Jong and make it work financially.