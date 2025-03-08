18 G/A this season – Man United have already opened talks over smart £40m transfer

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Eddie Keogh, Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks over a potential transfer deal for in-form Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta ahead of this summer.

The Red Devils are keen on winning the race for the Frenchman after his prolific form this season, which has seen him score a total of 15 goals in all competitions, whilst providing three assists.

Man Utd could do with a prolific scorer like that in their ranks after another disappointing season from Rasmus Hojlund, while Joshua Zirkzee has also been slow to settle, even if he’s shown some signs of improvement more recently.

According to the print edition of French newspaper L’Equipe, as cited and translated by Sport Bible, United have now opened talks over signing Mateta from Palace, who value the 27-year-old at around £40m.

Mateta is clearly the kind of player Palace need to be keeping hold of, especially after they already suffered a lot with the sale of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich last summer.

Jean-Philippe Mateta looks like just the signing Manchester United need

United have some exciting young talents in their squad at the moment, with Leny Yoro joining in the summer, while Patrick Dorgu then followed in January.

However, United manager Ruben Amorim is probably lacking some more proven peak-age players, so Mateta could be ideal.

We’ve also seen that Mateta can do it in the Premier League, whereas we’ve already seen how much players like Hojlund and Zirkzee have struggled making the move from Italy to England.

It will be interesting to see if anyone else joins the race for Mateta in the weeks and months ahead, as he looks like he’s surely someone who’d strengthen a lot of other big six clubs.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also two teams who need a striker, while Newcastle might also need to think about a signing like this if Alexander Isak leaves.