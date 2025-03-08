Liverpool plan £42m transfer bid for 13 G/A man, Arsenal & Man Utd also interested

Joao Pedro and Arne Slot (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly planning to test Brighton’s resolve with a bid of around £42m for the potential transfer of Joao Pedro, according to Empire of the Kop.

The Reds are keen to strengthen in attack this summer, and decision-makers at Anfield supposedly see Pedro as an ideal candidate to come in in that area of the pitch.

The talented 23-year-old has impressed with Brighton this season, contributing a total of 7 goals and 6 assists in 21 Premier League games.

Capable of playing out wide or up front, Pedro looks like he could surely be a good fit for a number of bigger clubs, with Empire of the Kop also claiming that others such as Arsenal and Manchester United are also admirers of his.

Joao Pedro to form part of new-look attack at Liverpool?

It remains to be seen if LFC will win the race for Pedro, but it seems they’re ready to try, and that’s no surprise given their current situation in attack.

Arne Slot’s side are flying high on the pitch this season, but off it there are some big concerns, particularly with Mohamed Salah edging ever closer to the end of his contract.

If Salah leaves as a free agent, Liverpool will surely need to invest big money in replacing him, while they could also arguably do with an upgrade on Darwin Nunez.

Meanwhile, there have also been on-and-off stories about Luis Diaz’s future at Anfield, so there could be a few roles for Pedro to play if he ends up joining the Merseyside giants.

Brighton have often cashed in on their star names in recent times, including when they sold Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool.

Pedro would be another fine signing from the Seagulls, but it will be interesting to see if Arsenal or United could also turn his head.

There’d surely be key roles for him at the Emirates Stadium or Old Trafford, where both clubs have had major issues in attack this season, though Liverpool perhaps look the more tempting option right now after such a terrific season in the Premier League and in Europe.