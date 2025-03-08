Huge update: Man United star to reject new deal, on the market for £70m

Kobbie Mainoo is subbed off by Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

There’s been a huge update on the future of Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo – and it’s disappointing news for Red Devils fans.

It seems Mainoo is now increasingly feeling that he wants to leave Man Utd instead of signing a new contract, and this could mean he’s put on the market for around £70m.

That’s according to a report from the Guardian, who add that previous suitors Chelsea probably aren’t a realistic option for him now as he’d favour a move abroad.

Either way, though, this is likely to be seen as a huge blow by many United fans who will have wanted to see the team built around this top homegrown player for many years to come.

Mainoo is the latest successful academy product to come through at Old Trafford, and he looks like someone with a big future in the game.

Kobbie Mainoo eyeing transfer abroad over new Man United contract

Still, the Guardian suggest that the England international is now thinking he’ll reject new contract offers from United and look for a move abroad.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up, but one imagines there’d be plenty of top European clubs open to paying £70m for such a talented young player.

Mainoo first established himself as a regular in the MUFC first-team last season, and he quickly worked his way into the England squad for Euro 2024 after a strong campaign.

The 19-year-old is someone Ruben Amorim would surely have been keen to build his team around, and it’s a big blow that he sees his future elsewhere.

It’s been a difficult few years for United, and it’s undoubtedly a big blow to have to think about how to replace a talent like Mainoo in midfield.