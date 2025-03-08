(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leeds United are looking to improve their defensive unit at the end of the season and they have identified the Wolves defender Hugo Bueno as a target.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they are keen on the 22-year-old Spanish under-21 international who has done quite well for Feyenoord this season. The 22-year-old joined the Dutch outfit on loan in the summer of 2024 and he has established himself as a key player for them.

Leeds are impressed with his performances and they want to sign him as a replacement for Junior Firpo. The 28-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season and a new contract seems unlikely. Firpo has been quite impressive for Leeds this season, providing eight assists in all competitions.

He has been a key player for Leeds and it is no surprise that the Whites are already planning for a future after him.

Bueno is unlikely to play regularly for Wolves as long as Rayan Ait-Nouri is at the club and it would make sense for the Spaniard to leave Wolves in the summer. He will look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football. Joining Leeds United permanently would be ideal for the player as well.

He has been linked with Leeds in the past as well.

Can Leeds convince the player to join?

Leeds are well positioned to secure promotion to the Premier League and they will be an attractive destination for most players. It remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Wolves in the summer.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are keen on signing Bueno as well and they are well placed to secure Champions League qualification. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the Spanish defender to join them instead of Leeds.