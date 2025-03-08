Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on signing the Fulham defender Antonee Robinson at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old United States International has established himself as one of the best left backs in the country and his performances have been rather impressive. Apart from his defensive qualities, he can be quite effective going forward, and Robinson has 10 assists in all competitions this season.

According to football insider, Liverpool and Manchester United are both interested in securing his signature. Fulham will sanction his departure for a fee of over £40 million, and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs are willing to pay up.

Liverpool need a quality replacement for Andrew Robertson, who has looked quite mediocre this season. The Scottish international is not getting any better at this stage of his career and he will need to be replaced. Robinson would be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they can get the deal done. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact.

Similarly, Manchester United need a quality left back as well. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have struggled with persistent injury problems, and Robinson would be a major upgrade on the two players.

Robinson could fancy a big move

Liverpool and Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to pay more than £40 million for the defender, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to follow up on their interest with an official offer in the coming months. Robinson will be attracted to the idea of playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world as well.

While Manchester United are going through a period of rebuilding, Liverpool are already fighting for major trophies consistently. They could be a more attractive destination for the player.