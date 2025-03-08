Liverpool players lining up before their Champions League clash vs PSG (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to sign the Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez at the end of the season and they will face competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old Hungarian left back has attracted the attention of top clubs with his performance in the Premier League. Liverpool are keen on securing his signature as a replacement for Andrew Robertson. According to football insider, Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai is playing a key role in the transfer. Liverpool are hoping that the 24-year-old midfielder can convince his compatriot to join the club.

The report states that Cherries would be willing to sell the player for a fee in excess of £40 million. The move is reportedly “progressing well” and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done.

Signing a quality left back should be a top priority for Liverpool given the way Andrew Robertson has performed this season. The Scottish international has been quite mediocre and Liverpool need an upgrade on him. They might need to sign a quality right back as well. Trent Alexander-Arnold will be a free agent in the summer, and he has not signed an extension with the club yet.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can bring in the right additions during the summer transfer window.

Kerkez could improve Liverpool and Man United

Signing the 21-year-old could prove to be a wise decision. The Hungarian is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact at Anfield. The opportunity to join Liverpool will be quite exciting for him. They could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies regularly, and playing alongside top-class players will help him improve further.

Manchester United need an upgrade on Luke Shaw, who has struggled with persistent injury problems, and the Hungarian would be an excellent acquisition for them as well.