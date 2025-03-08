(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are prepared to cash in on Darwin Nunez at the end of the season, if there is a lucrative proposal on the table.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has revealed to football insider that Arne Slot and his coaching staff are not impressed with the performances of the Uruguayan International, and they are ready to sell the player in the summer.

He said: “The manager and his staff have not been impressed, and that’s why he’s criticised him publicly. “So I hear they’ve come to the conclusion that they need a better, more accomplished forward to lead the line, and then he’ll be on his way out. “If they can bring in a decent fee for him, that will be a bonus, and they can make way for his replacement.”

The 25-year-old has been quite mediocre with his finishing, and he has not been able to find the back of the net consistently. Even though his overall footballing contribution has been decent, Liverpool are in desperate need of a clinical finisher who can find the back of the net regularly.

Liverpool need a reliable goalscorer

They have been overly dependent on Mohamed Salah for goals, and the Egyptian will be a free agent in the summer. He has not signed an extension with Liverpool yet, and they will need to replace him adequately. They need to bring in someone who can replace the end product of the Egyptian international.

Nunez is certainly not capable of filling the void of Salah and Liverpool will need to bring in an upgrade. Signing a reliable striker could transform Liverpool in the attack. They will need to invest in a dynamic attacker capable of operating in the wide areas as well.

Meanwhile, the £140k-a-week South American has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent months, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. He could certainly use a fresh start at this stage of his career and he needs to join a club where he will play regularly. He has been linked with Newcastle United recently.