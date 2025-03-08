Newcastle playmaker could soon ask for exit

Sandro Tonali celebrates a goal for Newcastle (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is reportedly ready to leave the club this summer as he’s keen for a move back to Italy.

Tonali looked like an exciting signing when he joined Newcastle from AC Milan, but he endured a difficult start at St James’ Park when he was suspended for alleged betting offences.

That meant Tonali missed a lot of playing time, but the Italy international has shone since making his comeback for Eddie Howe’s side.

Still, new reports claim Newcastle now face the risk of losing Tonali as he’s keen to move back to another Serie A club in the near future.

It remains to be seen where Tonali could end up, but Newcastle fans will undoubtedly be worried by this news and they’ll hope there’s a way Howe can persuade the 24-year-old to stay.

Sandro Tonali transfer worry for Newcastle

Newcastle could really do well to keep Tonali amid what already looks like being an uncertain summer for the club.

NUFC already face interest in star player Alexander Isak, who is wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool after a superb season.

Meanwhile, Bruno Guimaraes has also been linked with a move away from Newcastle, so it could be all change ahead of next season.

Newcastle won’t want to lose that many players all at once, especially if two key midfield players Tonali and Guimaraes both end up going.

That would give Howe a hugely challenging job of rebuilding the team ahead of next season.