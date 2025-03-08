Eddie Howe, manager of Newcastle looks on. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking to bring in a quality winger at the end of the season and they have identified Assane Diao from Como as a potential target.

The 19-year-old has done quite well since has moved to the Italian club, and he has found the back of the net five times in his last nine league games with them. According to Football Insider, Newcastle are keen on the player, but they would have to pay “crazy money” in order to get the deal done.

The player is thought to be on the radar of Liverpool as well.

Newcastle need to bring in a quality right-sided winger, and manager Eddie Howe has made it his priority to sign a player in that position during the summer transfer window.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are willing to pay a premium for the Spanish U21 winger. He is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future. He could develop into a top class player for the Magpies with the right guidance. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for Diao and he will look to prove himself in English football.

Newcastle need another winger

Newcastle have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon in the attack. They need another player who can slot into the right flank and help them create goal-scoring opportunities and find the back of the net as well.

The 19-year-old Spanish winger certainly fits the profile, and he would be a long-term investment for Newcastle if they can sign him.

Even if he costs a premium now, he could justify the outlay in the long-term. He is still only 19 and he could improve a lot with coaching and experience. Newcastle have formidable resources and they should look to get the deal done.