Eddie Howe and Samu Aghehowa (Photo by Stu Forster, Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could reportedly be one of the teams to watch in the race for the transfer of Porto striker Samu Aghehowa this summer.

The talented young Spaniard has really enhanced his reputation in recent times, having impressed on loan at Deportivo Alaves last season.

That led to Chelsea trying to sign Aghehowa, though he turned them down and later ended up moving to Porto, with Newcastle and Arsenal now among his suitors, according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old has 20 goals in 32 games for Porto this season and he looks like someone who’s clearly only going to keep on getting better.

Football Insider note that the deal could be complicated for Newcastle, but they are in the market for a new striker to replace Callum Wilson.

Will we see Samu Aghehowa move to the Premier League this summer?

Aghehowa is also on the radar of Arsenal, who urgently need a major signing up front this summer, so that could be an interesting story to watch out for in the weeks and months ahead.

Football Insider also name Aston Villa as potential rivals to the Magpies and the Gunners, with Unai Emery’s side in need of a replacement for Jhon Duran after selling him to Al Nassr in January.

Still, the report notes that Aghehowa previously turned down Chelsea when a deal was advanced, so it remains to be seen if he’s that keen on playing in England.

Porto have often proven to be a fine choice of club to launch a talented young player’s career, so he might do well to stay there a bit longer to continue his development.

The likes of Arsenal, meanwhile, might also favour more proven options in attack, such as Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko.