Son Heung-min being subbed on for Tottenham (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has made a surprise call on the future of one of the club’s most important players.

Speaking to ESPN in a quickfire ‘keep or sell’ video, O’Hara made it clear that he thinks now is the time for Spurs to cash in on Son Heung-min.

The South Korea international is a Tottenham legend after a remarkable 172 goals in a decade in north London, and fans would surely be sad to see him go.

Still, Son is now 32 years of age and will be 33 next season, so it might not be such a bad idea for Tottenham to start thinking about replacing him.

“I left Arsenal because my wife told me she wanted to get out of London – then six months later she told me to go BACK!” – which Arsenal legend instantly regretted leaving?

O’Hara didn’t go into much detail on why he thinks it’s time for Spurs to let Son go, but he is probably thinking something along those lines.

Tottenham face a mammoth task replacing Son Heung-min

THFC seem to have quite quickly lost that golden generation of players that came so close to winning major trophies under Mauricio Pochettino.

Harry Kane left last season, while other former stars like Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are also gone.

They’ve all proven very hard to replace, and one imagines Son is also going to be badly missed by Spurs.

Still, no one can go on forever, and Son probably isn’t quite the force he once was during his peak years.

Ange Postecoglou has a very challenging job on his hands at Tottenham, though, and having to find someone who can come close to offering the team what Son has is going to be close to impossible.