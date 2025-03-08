Exclusive: Arsenal planning talks with goal machine’s agents, he’s also open to Man Utd transfer

Victor Osimhen in action against Ajax (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are planning to meet with the agents of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen ahead of a potential summer transfer window move for the player.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Osimhen is one of the names Arsenal are exploring as an option up front this summer.

The Gunners are eager to strengthen in that position, though it’s felt that Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres remain higher up on the north Londoners’ list for now.

Osimhen is someone Arsenal like, though, and they’re set to hold initial discussions to explore the possibility of a deal for the Nigeria international.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain will also be three teams to watch in the race for Osimhen’s signature, CaughtOffside understands.

Victor Osimhen set to be a man in demand again this summer

Osimhen was strongly targeted by both Chelsea and PSG last year before his surprise loan move from Napoli to Galatasaray.

CaughtOffside understands that both clubs remain interested in the 26-year-old, who has a €75m release clause in the next transfer window.

Man Utd are also in the market for a new striker, with Osimhen one of the names they’re keen on, though their lack of Champions League football could hurt them.

Despite that, it’s understood that Osimhen would still be open to considering a move to Old Trafford.

After 22 goals in 28 games in all competitions for Galatasaray, it’s no surprise that Osimhen remains a man in demand ahead of this summer.

The former Lille man is clearly one of the very finest centre-forwards in world football, and he could be ideal to take Arsenal to another level next season.

United, meanwhile, would also surely benefit greatly from bringing in someone like Osimhen to get them out of their current rut, with upgrades urgently needed on flops like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.