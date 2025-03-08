56 G/A sensation makes transfer plan amid Arsenal & Man United interest

Ruben Amorim and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Carl Recine, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United may be interested to hear that Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is considered likely to leave his current club this summer.

The Sweden international has been in incredible form this season, scoring a remarkable 47 goals and contributing nine assists in 44 games in all competitions for club and country.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Gyokeres is now seemingly very much planning to leave Sporting this summer as he aims to go out in style in Lisbon.

This follows Manchester United being linked with Gyokeres by the Athletic, while we’ve previously been told about Arsenal’s interest in the 26-year-old by CaughtOffside columnist Charles Watts.

It now looks like Gyokeres will surely have put top clubs like these on alert as Record report on him more or less making up his mind about his future.

Viktor Gyokeres planning transfer, but is he more likely to join Arsenal or United?

Gyokeres will surely have plenty of options if he does indeed put himself on the market this summer, but what could be his most likely next destination?

The former Coventry City man will surely want to be playing in the Champions League, and that will likely hurt Man Utd, who seem unlikely to have any kind of European football on offer at all next season.

Still, could Gyokeres perhaps be tempted to gamble on a move to Old Trafford to be reunited with his former manager Ruben Amorim? That could end up being a key connection, so can’t be ruled out.

However, if Arsenal really make Gyokeres a top target ahead of other big names out there like Benjamin Sesko, Alexander Isak and Victor Osimhen, then it seems a no-brainer to choose the Emirates Stadium over Old Trafford.

The Gunners look very close to being able to win the biggest trophies on offer, and a top striker like Gyokeres seems like the only missing link now to take Mikel Arteta’s side to glory.