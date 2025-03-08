West Ham head coach Graham Potter looks on (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

West Ham United are keen on signing the England International striker Tammy Abraham at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Italian club AC Milan from Roma. He has eight goals and four assists to his name in all competitions and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for the Hammers.

West Ham needs to sign a quality striker, and the England International would be the ideal option for them. He has shown his quality in English football in the past and the opportunity to return to the Premier League could be quite exciting for him.

He has been linked with a move to Leeds United as well.

He is not a key part of Roma’s plans going forward, and it would be ideal for him to sort out his long-term future in the summer. He will look to complete a permanent exit from the Italian club, and West Ham are prepared to provide him with an exit route.

West Ham initiate move for Abraham

According to a report from Calciomercato, the Hammers have already opened talks with the player’s agents and they are expected to make their move in the summer. The report further states that the Hammers are currently in pole position to secure his signature.

It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with Roma in the coming months. The Italian outfit are likely to sanction his departure if a suitable offer is presented.

Abraham has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could form a solid partnership with Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus. He is at the peak of his powers and he will want to compete at a high-level. West Ham have an ambitious project and a talented squad. They could bring out the best in him.