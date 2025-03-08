A general view as the sun sets over London Stadium prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth at London Stadium on February 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United signed Evan Ferguson on loan during the January transfer window but he has not been able to live up to the expectations at the London club.

The 20-year-old was expected to help the Hammers improve in the attack but he has not been at his best. He has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot and his performances have been quite mediocre as well.

Now a training ground video has surfaced and it has attracted more criticism towards Ferguson. The on-loan Brighton striker can be seen failing to control a pass from Lucas Paqueta and then he was easily outmuscled by Konstantinos Mavropanos during a clash between the two. The Greek international is one of the worst defenders at the club and the fact that he got the better of Ferguson shows how poor the young attacker has been.

The clip from training won’t do any good to the player as far as criticism from fans and the media is concerned. It will be interesting to see if Graham Potter can bring out the best in him over the next few weeks.

Ferguson has been underwhelming

The 20-year-old was regarded as one of the finest young talents in the Premier League during his time at Brighton but he has struggled over the last year. Potter managed to bring out the best in him during his time at Brighton and it remains to be seen whether the West Ham manager can help the striker bounce back again.

The Hammers are in desperate need of a reliable goal scorer and if they can get the best out of Ferguson, it would be a huge boost for them for the remainder of the campaign.

The striker will be fully aware of his disappointing form and he will be desperate to get back to his best as well. There is no doubt that he has the attributes to develop into a top class Premier League striker but he needs to work on his confidence and decision making.