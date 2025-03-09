Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on signing Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal and Liverpool are the main candidates to sign the 28-year-old French international who is expected to be on the move this summer. The report further claims that he will cost around €30-40 million.

Arsenal want to add more depth in the wide areas so that they can rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Coman could be the ideal acquisition for them. He knows what it takes to play for big clubs and major trophies consistently. He is also versatile enough to operate in multiple attacking roles. He will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal attack.

The player is at the peak of his powers and he will want to test himself in the Premier League. It could be the ideal challenge for him at this stage of his career.

Liverpool want Coman to replace Salah

Meanwhile, Liverpool are looking at him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who will be a free agent in the summer. The Egyptian International has not signed an extension with the club yet, and Liverpool are now looking at alternatives. It will be interesting to see if they can beat Arsenal to his signature.

Both clubs have financial resources to pay the asking price for the player and Bayern Munich are unlikely to stand in their way either. He has struggled for regular gametime at the German club this season and they will want to get rid of him for a suitable price.

The attacker certainly has the quality to justify the reported asking price of around €30-40 million. If he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly, he might even prove to be a bargain.