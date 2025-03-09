Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on the Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram and they could look to make a move for him in the summer.

According to TBR football, all three clubs sent scouts to watch the player in action last month in the Champions League. The 27-year-old friend International has done quite well since he has moved to Italy and he has 19 goal contributions already this season.

He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for all three clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Arsenal are in desperate need of a centre forward who can score goals consistently. Thuram would be a major upgrade on players like Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. The opportunity to join a club like Arsenal could be quite exciting for the French attacker as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Liverpool and Chelsea keen on Thuram

Similarly, Liverpool need a reliable striker who can find the back of the net consistently. Darwin Nunez has not been able to score goals regularly, and there have been rumours that Liverpool could look to replace him at the end of the season. The 27-year-old Inter Milan attacker certainly fits the profile and he could transform Liverpool in the attack.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been overly dependent on Nicholas Jackson and Cole Palmer for goals. They need more depth in the attack and Thuram could be the ideal acquisition. All three clubs will be exciting opportunities for the player and he could look to test himself in the Premier League. He has already shown his quality in Italian football, and this could be the right time for him to try out a new challenge.

It will be interesting to see if Inter Milan are willing to sell a key player like him. He has been previously described as a “phenomenal” performer, and he could improve all three clubs.