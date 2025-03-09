A Remembrance poppy is seen alongside the badge of Arsenal. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the highly rated South American forward Santiago Castro from Italian club Bologna at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has done quite well since joining the Italian club in January 2024, and he has picked up nine goals and eight assists in all competitions so far. He has been compared to the Inter Milan Striker Lautaro Martinez because of his playing style, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal done.

Bologna manager Vincenzo Italiano has claimed that Castro has a “bright future” ahead of him.

According to football transfers, Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the player in action and they have been monitoring his development closely. The Italian outfit could demand a fee of around €25-30 million for the player and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get the deal done. They will face competition from Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Ham United.

Castro could certainly be attracted to the idea of playing for a big club like Arsenal and the Gunners should have no problems convincing him to join. They recently signed Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and they have an amicable relationship with the Italian club. It will be interesting to see if that can help them get the deal across the line.

Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham keen

Meanwhile, it is no surprise that Newcastle are looking at the talented young attacker. Alexander Isak has been linked with an exit and they will need to replace him adequately. Castro would be a future investment for them.

Similarly, Aston Villa need to add more depth to the side and Ollie Watkins need more support in the attack. The 20-year-old could be the ideal acquisition for them.

Finally, West Ham United signed Niclas Fullkrug at the start of the season, but he has struggled with persistent injury problems and his performances have been underwhelming as well. The Hammers need a more reliable attacker, and Castro would be a long-term addition.