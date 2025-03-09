Arsenal stance on Raheem Sterling has emerged after disastrous season for Gunners

Mikel Arteta and Raheem Sterling (Photos by Alex Pantling, Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling joined Arsenal from Chelsea on loan in the summer last year.

The former Manchester City man, who has the experience of winning the Premier League with Pep Guardiola’s team, was expected to offer experience, depth and quality to Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, his move to the Emirates Stadium has not worked at all and he has been highly criticised by fans and pundits for his disappointing performances.

The English winger has only managed to score one goal for the Gunners this season along with two assists in 22 appearances for the club which have mostly come from the bench.

He kay have struggled to get going at Arsenal but according to The Sun, Sterling is ‘highly rated and respected’ by the club’s coaching staff despite his struggles this season.

The coaching staff at the Emirates have complete confidence and faith in Sterling’s ability due to his ‘professionalism and work rate in training’.

Not only has he managed to raise the standards at the club in the training but he has also been a mentor to the young players at the club, particularly to Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Sterling may be struggling at the moment in his career but he is experienced at the top level, having won the Premier League title four times with Man City.

Arsenal still consider Raheem Sterling valuable

The winger remains the club’s top goal scorer in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola with Erling Haaland closing in on his record.

Sterling looks like a completely different player to what he was during his time at City but the winger is still a key player for the Gunners and during their injury crisis, he could help them with his experience in the difficult final stages of the season.

The Gunners are still fighting to win the Premier League title but it appears like Liverpool are going to be out of their reach now. There is still a chance in the Champions League for them this season after they beat PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Mikel Arteta, who worked with Sterling at Man City, still believes in the player and Sterling has never felt frozen out by the manager. Sterling’s former City teammate Leroy Sane has also been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

