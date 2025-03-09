Arsenal flags on display. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to improve their attacking unit and they have identified Liam Delap from Ipswich Town as a potential target ahead of the summer window.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal are looking at multiple attacking options, but Delap happens to be one of the names that has attracted the most interest. The report states that the Ipswich striker is valued at £40 million, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal done.

They have the financial muscle to pay the reported asking price and the 22-year-old would be a long-term investment for them. Even though Ipswich have struggled this season and they are likely to be relegated, Delap has shown his quality in the Premier League consistently. He has 10 goals in the league and his numbers are only going to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside quality players.

Arsenal are in desperate need of a reliable goal-scorer and players like Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have been quite underwhelming. Delap could solve their goal-scoring problems and he could lead the line for Arsenal for the foreseeable future.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with the player as well.

Delap could fancy Arsenal move

The opportunity to join a big club like Arsenal will be quite attractive for the former Manchester City prospect as well. It would be a huge step up in his career and he would get to join a club that will provide him with the opportunity to fight for trophies regularly. The player is thought to be on the radar of Newcastle United as well.

Arsenal have missed out on the league title in the last two seasons and they could fall short this year as well. A quality striker could make a world of difference for them and help them get over the line. Delap has all the attributes to develop into a top class Premier League forward and Arsenal could nurture him into a future star.