Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, looks on. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to add more creativity and technical ability in the middle of the park, and they have identified the Spanish international midfielder Gavi as a potential target.

The 20-year-old has been a key player for club and country recently, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Chelsea if they can get the deal done. According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are planning to submit an offer of around €60 million (£50m) for the Barcelona midfielder and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit are prepared to sanction his departure.

He has been linked with the move to PSG in the past. Meanwhile, Chelsea were linked with the player a year ago as well.

Gavi is one of the best players at the club and he is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in world football as well. Barcelona sporting director Deco recently labelled him as a special player with the world at his feet.

“Gavi is a special player. He has the character and every other attribute a footballer should have. He’s also only 20 years old and plays like he’s 26 or 27. Gavi has the world ahead of him.”

Gavi move seems unlikely

It seems highly unlikely that Barcelona will sanction his departure any time soon. The 20-year-old academy graduate is unlikely to force an exit from the Spanish club. He is an important player for them, and he is enjoying his football at his boyhood club. He has no reason to move on and join Chelsea in the summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea need someone who can control the tempo of the game and help create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates. The Spanish international midfielder would have been the ideal fit for them.

He is capable of operating as a central midfielder, and attacking midfielder as well as a wide player. He has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could be a star for Chelsea if they can sign him.