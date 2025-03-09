Exclusive: Chelsea identify 11-goal striker as their attacking signing for summer

Signing an attacker would be a priority at Chelsea in the summer considering how much they have struggled in front of goals this season.

They failed to sign their top target Victor Osimhen in the summer last year but this time they want to make sure that they add depth and quality to their attack.

Nicolas Jackson has been inconsistent all season having scored just nine goals in the Premier League which is a poor return for an attacker playing for a club like Chelsea.

According to Caught Offside sources, Chelsea are interested in a move for Strasbourg’s talented striker Emanuel Emegha.

West Ham, Everton, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have all shown interest in signing the Ligue 1 attacker who has scored 11 goals this season in 19 league matches for French club Strasbourg.

However, Chelsea may have an advantage over other clubs in the race to sign the 22-year-old attacker thanks to their owners, BlueCo, also being in charge of Strasbourg.

Emanuel Emegha to Chelsea?

The young striker, who has attracted the attention of Premier League clubs due to his outstanding performance in Ligue 1, has proven himself to be one of the league’s most promising talents with the number of goals he has scored this season.

Chelsea see Emegha as an ideal replacement option should their attempts to sign alternative strikers fail. The Blues have been linked with the talented young attacker in the past.

Strasbourg is ready to listen to offers of about €22m-25m for Emanuel Emegha. The price tag set is considered an ideal price for Premier league clubs.

Emegha is a tall and physical attacker and he could be the right player to provide competition to Jackson in the Chelsea attack.

The Premier League giants can sign a talent, physical and tall attacker like Emegha without breaking the bank which makes his potential signing a no brainer for Enzo Maresca’s side.

