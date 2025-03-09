(Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s aspirations for the Premier League title took another severe blow as the Man United vs Arsenal clash finished 1-1 at Old Trafford.

Despite dominating possession for large stretches of the match, the Gunners were unable to secure a much-needed victory, leaving them trailing league leaders Liverpool by a daunting 15 points.

The match saw Arsenal initially fall behind in first-half stoppage time when Bruno Fernandes produced a moment of magic, curling a stunning free-kick past goalkeeper David Raya to give Manchester United the lead.

Arsenal, however, showed resilience in the second half, and in the 74th minute, Jurrien Timber created space for Declan Rice to unleash a powerful strike past André Onana, salvaging a point for the visitors.

Gary Neville: Mikel Arteta looked visibly agitated after Man United vs Arsenal draw

While Arsenal’s fightback prevented a defeat, the result significantly dented their already slim title hopes. Former Man United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville highlighted Mikel Arteta’s evident frustration after the final whistle, observing the Arsenal manager’s agitated demeanor as he acknowledged the traveling supporters.

Neville suggested that the club’s failure to sign a proven striker in the January transfer window could become a key discussion point in the summer, as it remains one of the squad’s biggest weaknesses.

Speaking on Sky Sports as quoted via BBC Sport, the pundit said:

“He [Mikel Arteta] was agitated. He was agitated walking over to the Arsenal fans at the end.

“The biggest inquest will be – ‘why did we not sign a striker?’ Did he [Arteta] not want one? You can’t kid football fans and they need a top-class striker.”

Important summer transfer window ahead for Arsenal

Many analysts and fans agree that Arsenal’s lack of a world-class number nine has hindered their ability to compete at the highest level, especially in crucial games where finishing chances remain imperative.

The prolonged absences of key attackers such as Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus have derailed their season. Injuries have forced Arteta to deploy midfielder Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker in recent games.

Without a natural goal scorer leading the line, Arsenal struggled to turn their possession dominance into decisive attacking moments.

The club have been without a sporting director after Edu left the club mid-season leaving a massive void which needs to be filled ahead of an ‘important’ summer transfer window for Arsenal.

A world-class striker is said to be on top of Arsenal’s lists. Several players have been linked with a move including Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, who Arteta would love to sign. However, Benjamin Sesko is seen as a more realistic option for the Gunners.