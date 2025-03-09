(Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s struggles this season have not been limited to on-field performances, as concerns over the club’s management decisions continue to grow.

They suffered a 1-0 defeat to AZ in the Europa League first-leg on Thursday in what was one of their worst performances this season. The European competition is their final hope of a silverware this season after having been knocked out of the FA Cup as well as the League cup while they site 13th in the Premier League.

Ange has not had it easy, with injuries being one of the reasons behind their failed campaign. The Australian has been without several of his key first-team players for the majority of the season. In particular, the club had a bad situation in attack with the likes of Solanke, Richarlison, Timo Werner, Odobert and Brennan Johnson al out together at one point.

They also had faced a similar problem in defence with the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies, and Radu Dragusin all out injured.

This left the club in desperate need of reinforcements in January, however, the club did not have the best of transfer windows as they struggled to sign their key targets.

Daniel Levy not happy with Johan Lange’s performance

Chairman Daniel Levy is now reportedly evaluating the future of sporting director Johan Lange, following widespread dissatisfaction with Spurs’ handling of the January transfer window.

The club’s inability to secure crucial reinforcements during a period of mounting injuries left many supporters frustrated, increasing pressure on Lange.

The winter window was viewed as a pivotal moment for Tottenham to strengthen their squad, yet the club failed to address key areas, raising doubts about Lange’s effectiveness in his role.

According to club insider John Wenham, Lange’s standing within the club has significantly weakened, with his credibility diminishing after a disappointing transfer window.

Wenham pointed out that Levy and manager Ange Postecoglou had to intervene to push through a deal for Mathys Tel after Lange’s initial failure to secure the signing—an event that may have damaged his reputation beyond repair.

Speaking to Tottenham News, Wenham said:

“This season has been an absolute disaster.

“Therefore, I wouldn’t say it is without possibility that Lange could be relieved of his duties very quickly at the end of the season. His credibility is pretty low at the moment.

“Daniel Levy and Postecoglou had to get involved to get a deal done for Tel after Lange failed originally. It is embarrassing. As a result, I wouldn’t be surprised if the people who have been involved with recent failures, except the ownership, are removed at the end of the season, and that includes Lange.”

Tottenham’s performance in the January transfer window

Tottenham completed three signings in January. Czech goalkeeper Antonín Kinský arrived from Slavia Prague for £12.5 million to provide depth in the goalkeeping department amid injuries to Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster.

Austrian centre-back Kevin Danso joined on loan from RC Lens with an option to buy for €25 million, reinforcing the defence. Meanwhile, French forward Mathys Tel was signed on loan from Bayern Munich with a €55 million purchase clause, bolstering Spurs’ attacking options.

However, these additions were not enough to turn Tottenham’s season around. With the club sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table and struggling in the Europa League, significant changes are expected this summer.

If Levy decides to shake things up, Spurs could part ways with Lange and bring in a new sporting director to oversee the squad rebuild and help steer the club back on course.