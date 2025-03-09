Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential move to Madrid takes new twist

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the final few months of his contract at Anfield.

The boyhood Liverpool fan has been a brilliant servant of the club, helping them win the Premier League title and the Champions League.

He is on course to win another league title with the Reds this season but even that may not be enough to stop him from joining Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The La Liga side have a long term interest in the England international defender and they are planning to sign him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to The Sun, Real Madrid could offer Liverpool a fee in order for the Premier League side to release the defender earlier than expected.

Despite the player’s contract expiring in the summer, the La Liga side could still offer Liverpool a fee to bring the player to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid tried to sign the defender in January as well but Liverpool blocked their attempt since they are fighting for silverware this season.

Alexander-Arnold’s contract at Anfield expires on June 30 but Real Madrid would try their best to sign the defender before that since they are going to take part in the Club World Cup this summer which is going to start on June 15.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool early?

Real Madrid want Alexander-Arnold to be a part of that competition and that may help Liverpool earn some money for the player they were most likely to lose for free.

This may be wishful thinking on Real Madrid’s part since the defender will be involved in the Premier League till 25th May and if the Reds qualify for the Champions League final, Alexander-Arnold will be part of the team that will play in that match on 31st May.

A transfer right before or after that match seems highly unlikely and Real Madrid might have to wait a little longer to secure the services of their dream transfer target.

People at Liverpool are still keen on keeping Alexander-Arnold at the club but it is looking highly unlikely and it appears like the player has made up his mind to leave the club and become a part of the modern Galacticos at Real Madrid.

Los Blanos are also interested in signing Ibrahima Konate from the Premier League leaders.

