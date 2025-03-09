“Front of the queue” – Liverpool leading the race to sign Premier League centre-back

(Photo by Alex Livesey, Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Newcastle United are set to be involved in a battle to sign one of Premier League’s best defenders.

The Magpies tried to sign a centre-back in the last summer transfer window but failed in their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The England international has caught the attention of the biggest Premier League clubs since his impressive showing for England at Euro 2024 last summer.

Since then, his performances have been closely watched by Premier League sides who are looking to strengthen their defense.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that both Liverpool and Newcastle are set to make a move for Guehi in the upcoming summer transfer window but he feels that the Premier League leaders are the frontrunners to sign the former Chelsea man.

“Liverpool would be a good fit for him,” he told Football Insider.

“Palace aren’t going to let him leave on a free, so this is the summer they’re going to cash in and get the money for him.

“There will be 12 months left on his deal and the fee may slightly have dropped – but potentially not because there’s going to be a bidding war.

“Newcastle were the big bidders last summer, those types of figures are what Crystal Palace are going to look for again.

“Palace have done right by Guehi and Guehi has done right by Palace, so this summer they’ll sit down and agree it’s the time for them to part ways.

“It will depend on where he wants to go, not just in the Premier League because he’s a quality player who will have the pick of a lot of clubs.

“Steve Parish has proven he can drive a hard bargain and he’s going to do it again this summer.

“Liverpool and Newcastle both want him, but it comes down to who’s prepared to pay the fee.

“A lot of it will be based on PSR and FFP allowances, too.

“Liverpool, at the moment with the lack of recruitment in the last two windows, are at the front of the queue because they’ve got room to bring players in.”

Liverpool are desperate for a new centre-back

Arne Slot’s side have spent little money in recent transfer windows and they are in the best financial position to make a big money move for Guehi.

The uncertain future of Virgil Van Dijk makes it even more important for the Premier League leaders to sign a new central defender in the summer.

Palace may be fighting a losing battle to keep their star defender at the club.

Guehi’s contract is set to expire in 2026 which could force Palace to cash in on the defender after the season.

