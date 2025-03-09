Liverpool have eyes set on Mo Salah’s ‘heir’ with 33 goals & 21 assists; ‘ready to offer’ £67m – report

(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images))

Liverpool are already setting their sights on the next season as they aim to continue their dominance across domestic and European competitions.

Currently leading the Premier League table by 15 points, the Reds have also secured a spot in the Carabao Cup final and hold an advantage over Paris Saint-Germain following the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash.

Liverpool eyeing move for Kenan Yildiz

With Mohamed Salah’s contract nearing its expiration and no agreement yet on an extension, Liverpool are exploring potential successors, with Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz emerging as a key target.

As reported by TuttoJuve, the Merseyside club are preparing a £67m bid for the talented Turkish youngster, identifying him as a long-term ‘heir’ to Salah.

Yildiz, who committed his future to Juventus with a contract extension until 2029, has been making waves in Serie A.

The 19-year-old, originally from Bayern Munich’s academy, joined Juventus in 2022 and quickly progressed through their ranks, earning a place in the first team.

Yildiz: A rising star in Serie A

Yildiz made his Serie A debut in August 2023 and soon etched his name into the club’s history books by becoming Juventus’ youngest-ever foreign goalscorer in the league.

His rapid rise continued on the European stage when he netted his first Champions League goal, surpassing club legend Alessandro Del Piero as the youngest player to score for the Bianconeri in the competition.

So far this season, Yildiz has contributed six goals and four assists in 40 appearances across all competitions, taking his overall career tally to 33 goals & 21 assists across all clubs and levels.

His technical skills, pace, and creativity make him an exciting prospect for Liverpool’s attacking system under Arne Slot.

Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation but face competition from other Premier League clubs including Manchester City who are ready to pounce for him as per recent reports.