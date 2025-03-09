Ruben Amorim, Manager of Man United, looks on. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keen on signing the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres at the end of the season.

They have now been handed a major boost in their pursuit of the Swedish international. According to Fichajes, the 26-year-old striker has decided that he will leave Sporting CP at the end of the season and he wants to take the next step in his career.

He will be hoping to join a big club capable of fighting for trophies and remains to be seen whether a Manchester United can get the deal done. The 26-year-old is widely regarded as the best striker in the world and he has been in astonishing form this season. The striker has 25 goals in 23 appearances so far this season and he will only improve with coaching and experience.

He is already playing at a world-class level and he could get better when he’s playing in a top team alongside top quality players. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can secure an agreement with Sporting CP at the end of the season.

Man United need a striker

It is no secret that they need to bring in a quality finisher at the end of the season. Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have been quite underwhelming, and Gyokeres would be a major upgrade on them.

The striker has been labelled as a “top player” by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya earlier this season. There is no doubt that he could transform Manchester United in attack if he joins the club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

The 26-year-old striker is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and Manchester United will have to pay a premium if they want to get the deal done. The Red Devils are keeping tabs on other strikers as well.