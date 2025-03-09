Ruben Amorim, Manager of Man United, reacts during a Premier League match. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the SC Braga sensation Roger Fernandes.

The 19-year-old has done quite well for the Portuguese outfit and he has five goals and five assists to his name this season. He is highly rated across Europe and he will only get better with coaching and experience. His performances have attracted the attention of Manchester United and they are looking at him as a potential alternative to Geovany Quenda, as per United in focus.

The Sporting CP Winger is a key target for Manchester United heading into the summer transfer window, but they are lining up alternatives in case they miss out on him. It will be interesting to see if they decide to move for Roger in the summer.

The player has been linked with Newcastle in recent years.

Roger Fernandes would be a superb option

He is a prodigious young talent with a bright future and he could develop into a key player for Manchester United. He is a left-footed winger who operates mainly on the right flank. He is versatile enough to operate as a full back as well. He could be a quality long-term acquisition for Manchester United and he could develop into an important player for them with the right guidance.

If Manchester United can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a masterstroke in the long-term. Manchester United have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for the youngster and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world. The opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down for any player and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.