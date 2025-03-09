“I don’t know” – Man United star opens door to summer exit with latest comments

Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are set to go through a major overhaul of the squad in the summer transfer window.

A number of players are expected to leave the club including the likes of midfielders Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

Defenders Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are also coming towards the end of their time at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford and Antony, who are both on loan away to Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively, may also be allowed to leave the club despite both players regaining their form away from the Premier League club.

Antony has been shining for Manuel Pellegrini’s team in La Liga, consistently contributing goals and assists and regaining the form he showed when he was playing for Ajax.

The Brazilian winger was asked about his future but he said that it is too early to discuss that.

It clearly shows that he has opened the door to a permanent exit from the club and is being conservative with his words.

“I don’t know, it’s too early to talk about that, as you say, I’m always enjoying every day here, I’m very happy, very content, and well, that’s always the way it is,” he said as relayed by Estadio Deportivo.

Antony has no future at Man United

The Brazilian winger was frozen out by former Man United boss Erik ten Hag as well as current manager Ruben Amorim.

Following his big money move from Ajax, he failed to make an impact at the club and his performances were criticised heavily by the fans and the media.

The fact that he is performing well for Betis shows that he had totally lost his confidence at United and a move away from Old Trafford allowed him to move away from the spotlight of playing for a big club which has helped his performances.

His exit from the club in the summer is inevitable but it all depends on what kind of fee the Red Devils are expecting for him.

The player’s agent has slammed Amorim about the manager’s comments on Antony regarding his physicality which clearly shows that the player is not in the manager’s future plans.

United are interested in a move for Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo to replace Antony.

