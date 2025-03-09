Jason Wilcox, Technical Director of Manchester United, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Minority Shareholder of Manchester United. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keen on signing the Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries at the end of the season.

The Inter Milan defender has established himself as one of the finest in the Italian league and he has eight goals and two assists to his name this season. The 28-year-old could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack and he could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Apart from his defensive skills, he is quite efficient going forward, and he could prove to be an upgrade on Diogo Dalot. Dumfries has previously turned down a move to Manchester United.

As per Inter Live, Manchester United will face competition from Chelsea and Arsenal for the Netherlands International. The two London clubs are keen on signing the Dutch International as well. Both teams need to add more quality and depth in the full back areas and the 28-year-old could be an ideal acquisition for them. They have the financial muscle to get the deal done and the player will cost around €50 million (£42m).

Man United need quality players

Manchester United have had a disappointing season so far and they are in the mid table positions. They will be hoping to fight for major trophies next season and they need to bring in quality signings. The 28-year-old Dutch international will not only help them tighten up at the back, but he will also improve them going forward. He is capable of operating as a right back, as well as the right-sided winger.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. The opportunity to join Manchester United, Arsenal or Chelsea will be quite attractive for the player and it would be a major step up in his career.

The player is in the peak years of his career, and he will want to compete at the highest level. The opportunity to compete in the Premier League regularly can be quite attractive and will certainly fancy a move to England in the summer. He has been linked with Liverpool in the past.