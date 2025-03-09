Ex-referee ‘convinced’ VAR got decision wrong during Liverpool vs Southampton as the Reds cruise towards Premier League glory

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) / (Photo via Sky Sports)

Liverpool beat Southampton to go 16 points clear of Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds came back from a goal down to win the game 3-1, courtesy of a second half goal from Darwin Nunez and a brace from Mo Salah.

Smallbone gave Saints the lead right before half-time in what was an underwhelming first 45 minutes from the Reds. However, after an angry team talk at the break, Arne Slot’s side came out with much more intent in the second half.

Nunez equalised in the 51st minute before winning a penalty slotted in by top scorer Mo Salah in the 55th minute. And the Egyptian scored his second from the spot in the 88th minute to seal all three points for his side.

Mike Dean convinced VAR made a blunder during Liverpool vs Southampton

While the home side had to come back from behind to win it, former referee Mike Dean believes they should never have been in a position to fightback in the first place.

As per Dean, the VAR made made a mistake in allowing Southampton’s goal to stand as Smallbone was in an offside position during the mix up between Alisson and Van Dijk.

Replay showed that Southampton’s Mateus Fernandes had the final touch as he toed the ball in front of Alisson towards Smallbone who was in an offside position as that time. VAR referee Matt Donohue apparently did not spot this, and the visitors were awarded the goal.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said:

“I’m just worried about the goal. They’ve obviously checked it with VAR, but I’ve looked at it three or four times, I’m convinced it is offside.

“The Southampton player has gone to challenge the keeper, it’s touched his foot and gone forward and Smallbone’s left foot seems to be in front of the defender. Unless there was another defender outside that we can’t pick up on the TV, but he looks offside in my opinion.”

Arne Slot’s side cruising towards Premier League glory

The win against Southampton and Arsenal’s draw against Man United means there is a 15 points difference between the two of them at the top, with Liverpool having played a game extra.

While, mathematically, Arsenal are still in the title race, it would take extraordinary circumstances like points deductions for Liverpool to lose the title from here.

Even if the Reds lose 4 out the remaining 9 games, they would still win the league on goal difference, given that the Gunners win every single game between now and the end of the season.

That said, Arne Slot’s side are yet to play the likes of Everton, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, and will know better than anyone else to not get carried away just as yet.