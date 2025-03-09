“Not acceptable” – Mikel Arteta appears to have a go at his own players after Arsenal’s draw vs Man United

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s hopes for the Premier League title suffered yet another setback as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford, leaving them 15 points behind league leaders Liverpool with only 10 games remaining.

Bruno Fernandes gave Man United the lead just before half-time, curling a free-kick past David Raya.

The Gunners responded in the 74th minute, with Declan Rice firing in a first-time shot past goalkeeper Andre Onana, who arguably could have done better to save it.

Following the result, Mikel Arteta was visibly ‘agitated’ and did not hide his frustration towards his own players in the post match interview, indicating that his side lacked the ruthlessness required to win.

Mikel Arteta calls for more ruthlessness from his side

He noted that the Gunners had an exceptional first half but were unable to turn their dominance into goals.

The Arsenal boss was critical of his team’s decision-making in crucial moments, highlighting missed opportunities and a failure to apply the finishing touch in the final third.

Additionally, he pointed out that the way they conceded was unacceptable, as they allowed United to capitalise on moments that could have been prevented.

As quoted via BBC Sport, the Spaniard said:

“When we had the first half that we had where we were exceptional, we didn’t test the keeper. We had some unbelievable situations but we didn’t get the last shot or the last pass. We didn’t capitalise, we rushed the game, we started to lose duels and we could have ended up losing it.

“Sometimes that is what is missing. The execution has to be in to the right player and the right player to shoot. How we conceded [chances] in certain moments was not acceptable. They have so much quality and they pick the right player and normally that would end in a goal.

“We opened the gate to lose the game. there was no chance to lose the game and we opened it ourselves. I will defend my players all the time but in those moments we have to do better.”

Arsenal boss storms out of the post-match interview

With the draw further denting Arsenal’s title challenge, analysts have written off their hopes of catching Liverpool. Their inconsistency in front of goal has been a recurring issue, and many believe that failing to sign a top-class striker in January may have cost them.

When questioned about the title race post-game, Arteta chose not to respond, instead stormed out of the interview, signalling his growing frustration.

Mikel Arteta’s head is HOT. pic.twitter.com/QCD7bZUtX1 — Tactically Matt (@TacticallyMatt) March 9, 2025

Looking ahead, Arsenal must address their forward options in the summer transfer window, as a proven goal scorer could be the missing piece needed to transform them into genuine title contenders.