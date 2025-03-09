Fans of Newcastle United show their support with banners and flags. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United star Joelinton could be set for a two-match ban if he picks up a booking against West Ham United in the upcoming Premier League match.

The Brazilian has already served a one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards within the first 19 matches of the season. Since returning from his suspension, he has picked up four more bookings. Another booking would result in a two-match ban, and that would see him sidelined for a month in the Premier League.

If Joelinton picks up a booking against West Ham, his return in the Premier League will be against Manchester United on the 13th of April.

Newcastle are at a crucial juncture of their season and they cannot afford to lose a key player for a month. They are fighting for a place in the Champions League next season and losing a reliable performer like Joelinton would be a major blow for them.

The South American will have to be aware of the situation, and he will need to avoid a booking, not just against West Ham, but in the upcoming matches against Brentford, Leicester City, Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Newcastle must push for a top-four finish

Newcastle have done reasonably well this season and they are well placed in the race for champions League qualification. If they can finish the season strongly, there is no reason why they cannot cement their place in the top four.

Some of their key players have been linked with a move away from the club in recent months, and Newcastle must ensure that they can fulfil the ambition of their top players so that they can keep them at the club for the long haul. Qualifying for the Champions League would be a major boost, and it would certainly convince their best players to stay.