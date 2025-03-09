Report: Man City scout PL midfielder with Pep Guardiola ready to make a move

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester City have started planning for their summer transfer business after a poor season from Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Sky Blues are struggling to make it to the top four this season and have already been knocked out of the Champions League.

They can only save their season if they win the FA Cup but even that would be poor by Man City’s high standards who challenge for the biggest honours in the game every season.

According to TBR Football, Man City watched Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton in his team’s 1-0 win against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Guardiola is a huge admirer of the English midfielder and wants him to become a part of his new look Man City side next season.

A number of players are expected to depart the Etihad Stadium after this season and Wharton could be the ideal player for Guardiola and the style of football that he plays.

Palace have no intention of selling the midfielder and that is why they have not set a valuation on the player because they want to avoid clubs making a move for Wharton.

Man City to make a move for Adam Wharton?

TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey has reported that a move from Man City for the midfielder cannot be ruled out.

Clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa have taken notice of Wharton’s performances for the South London club.

In order to fend off interest from Premier League sides, Palace are ready to offer him a new, improved contract.

Tottenham are also keen on signing the Palace midfielder and they could provide tough competition to any club looking to sign Wharton.

It could be a busy summer at Palace since two of their other players; Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi are both being targeted by Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou.