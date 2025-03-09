Report: Tottenham shortlist Premier League manager to replace Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham suffered another disappointing defeat against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

It continued their disastrous season under manager Ange Postecoglou who has received criticism from the fans and the media for his team’s poor showing this season.

Spurs are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League and the only thing that can save their season is success in the Europa League but even that is looking highly unlikely now.

The North London club lost their first leg clash in the Round of 16 of the Europa League against AZ Alkmaar and they have it all to do in the second leg at home.

According to TBR Football, the club’s hierarchy is deeply concerned by the team’s poor performances this season.

While there is still some sympathy with the Australian manager due to the injury crisis at the club this season, results are not helping him and making his future at the club even more difficult.

Tottenham want to target a return to the Champions League next season and that can be only achieved by winning the Europa League since qualification through their league position is not possible now.

Ange Postecoglou’s time coming to an end at Tottenham?

The manager has received the backing of the club but some sections of the hierarchy feel that a change of manager could be the solution to their problems.

TBR Football have reported that Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Fulham’s Marco Silva are all on the shortlist of the North London club and they have been impressed by all three managers and the work they have done this season.

Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna is another name that is admired by Spurs and he will be considered if they plan to change managers.

Postecoglou’s future at the club is safe at the moment but the result in the Europa League has rocked the club and they may have to make a harsh decision on the future of the manager if they are knocked out of the competition.

